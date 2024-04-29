Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.32 and last traded at $78.02. Approximately 166,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 512,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $6,982,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 90,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

