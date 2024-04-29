Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Down 3.4%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.70 and last traded at $116.00. Approximately 30,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 364,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.9022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 497,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,051,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

