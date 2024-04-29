Short Interest in Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Expands By 44.4%

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bone Biologics Trading Down 4.5 %

BBLGW traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

