Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $197.29

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $197.29 and last traded at $197.43, with a volume of 65085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 148.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
