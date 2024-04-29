Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 11.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $52.92. 283,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 745,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JANX. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

