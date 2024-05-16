Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 16,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

BAM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. 452,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,825. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

