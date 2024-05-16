FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FAT stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 56,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,914. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.82.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -9.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

