Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Rises By 18.7%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,120,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 27,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,897,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,104,846. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.