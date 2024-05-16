PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.33

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.33 and last traded at $87.21, with a volume of 19633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.06.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $11,508,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,508,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PriceSmart by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

