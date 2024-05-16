Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 7.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRONGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.50. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Cronos Group traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.13. 4,379,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,044,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Cronos Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 389,610 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 353,404 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 321,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRONGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.