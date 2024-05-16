Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 7.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.50. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Cronos Group traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.13. 4,379,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,044,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 389,610 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 353,404 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 321,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

