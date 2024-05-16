Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Increases By 18.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,715,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 4,815,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,362.1 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.
About China Vanke
