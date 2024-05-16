Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Increases By 18.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,715,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 4,815,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,362.1 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

