Bluesphere Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after buying an additional 585,614 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.78. 6,541,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,450,529. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

