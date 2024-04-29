MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 232,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,613,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

MINISO Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $541.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,510,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 868,599 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95,834.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 735,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 735,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.