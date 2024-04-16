DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 2,696 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 88.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Price Performance
NYSE INFY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. 5,026,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,357. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.
Infosys Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
