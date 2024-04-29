Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 2.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 77.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.06. 490,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,140. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

