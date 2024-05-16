Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $180.44 Million Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 190,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $180,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. LSV Asset Management increased its position in California Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,900,000 after buying an additional 182,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,472,000 after buying an additional 821,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,820,000 after buying an additional 108,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.44.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

