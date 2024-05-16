Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $245.00 at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $215.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $215.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

