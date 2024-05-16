Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.84.

Shares of AMAT opened at $217.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $120.18 and a 52-week high of $217.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

