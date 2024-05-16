Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) PT Raised to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.
Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance
Shares of CDRO stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Codere Online Luxembourg has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
About Codere Online Luxembourg
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Codere Online Luxembourg
- What are earnings reports?
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.