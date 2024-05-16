Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) PT Raised to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of CDRO stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Codere Online Luxembourg has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

