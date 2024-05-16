Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 259.55% from the company’s current price.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ BRNS opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:BRNS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 542,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 1.39% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.