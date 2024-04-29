Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Acquires Shares of 22,657 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Celsius accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 178,259 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 195,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,870. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,925,992 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

