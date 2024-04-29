Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,378 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises about 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

