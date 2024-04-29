Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,449.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 451,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 57,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

