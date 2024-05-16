Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryder System to earn $13.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $128.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.22. Ryder System has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on R

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,761 shares of company stock worth $12,052,755. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.