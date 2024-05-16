Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 19,563 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $183,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $531.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.84 and its 200-day moving average is $536.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.