Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of BOIL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,229,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,536. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $79.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

