Israel Discount Bank of New York Cuts Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.0 %
BBWI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
Read More
