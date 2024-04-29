Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $1.84 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Universal Health Services comprises about 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.13. 318,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $183.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.