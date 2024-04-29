Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 1,226 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 59,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.98. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

