Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.5 %

Dutch Bros stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,848. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

