Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $22.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,912 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JEMA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. 34,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

