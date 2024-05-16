Insider Selling: ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sells 17,470 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Rognvald Groundwater sold 17,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.62, for a total transaction of C$447,595.38.
ARC Resources Trading Down 0.9 %
TSE ARX traded down C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 273,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,206. ARC Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$16.24 and a one year high of C$26.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91.
ARC Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
