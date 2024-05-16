Insider Selling: ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sells 17,470 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Rognvald Groundwater sold 17,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.62, for a total transaction of C$447,595.38.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE ARX traded down C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 273,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,206. ARC Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$16.24 and a one year high of C$26.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARC Resources

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.