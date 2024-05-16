Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Gordon M. Binder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Humacyte Stock Up 3.4 %

HUMA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $796.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter worth $70,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

