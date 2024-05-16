First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Insider Richard S. Dennen Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,670. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $15,348,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 518,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 499,257 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 157,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,820,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

