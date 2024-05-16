Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.60. The stock had a trading volume of 389,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

