Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Insider Matthew E. Korenberg Sells 3,440 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $290,817.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.84. 28,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,717. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGND. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.