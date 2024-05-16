Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Buys 63,000 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 63,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$686,070.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE DPM traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

