Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Buys 63,000 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 63,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$686,070.00.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
TSE DPM traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current year.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Featured Stories
