Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Chairman Ali Mazanderani Acquires 52,418 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Chairman Ali Mazanderani acquired 52,418 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $269,428.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 374,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,955.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LSAK traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 46,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.95. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,641,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,594 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

