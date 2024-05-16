Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 1,611,740 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,789,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,861. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OBDC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.