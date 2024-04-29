Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,530 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.30. 411,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.28 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

