Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,144 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 4,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $655.09. The stock had a trading volume of 399,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,911. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $633.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.