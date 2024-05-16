Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 2,078 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,028,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,043,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

