Wade G W & Inc. Buys New Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE:CAVA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 725,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,211. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAVA. Argus raised shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

