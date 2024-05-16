Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 92,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,000. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

