Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Charles J. Pivirotto Buys 5,160 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Pivirotto bought 5,160 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,721.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,140.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kearny Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,393. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $386.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 148,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

