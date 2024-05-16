Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,466,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.