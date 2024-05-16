Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Given New $16.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSFE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.01.

Shares of Paysafe stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. 159,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,183 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 37.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 314,617 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 39.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

