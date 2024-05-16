Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 962,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $326.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.56. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

