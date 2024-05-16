Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $23,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,933 shares in the company, valued at $10,450,384.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $52,950.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Raab sold 1,518 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $11,096.58.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75.

ARDX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 791,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,351. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.87. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company’s revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ardelyx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

