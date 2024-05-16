Insider Buying: Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) CEO Acquires 11,176 Shares of Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin G. Wolff purchased 11,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $15,087.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,700.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palladyne AI Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:PDYN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 101,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,743. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.27.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 74.87% and a negative net margin of 1,390.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

